Ford's Iconic Brands Beat Wall Street

Strong sales of pickups and SUVs helped Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) report third-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

After the market closed on Wednesday, the traditional automaker reported $2.4 billion in net income, or 65 cents per share. That's 19 cents ahead of the analyst consensus forecast. Net income margins were 6.4% on revenue of $37.5 billion, which were ahead of analysts' forecasts, too.

Wall Street cheered Ford's financial results, sending its stock up 4.6% in after-hours trading.

The automaker's turnaround in the middle of the recession may have come as a surprise to some. Automobiles are high-ticket items and consumers shun them when their incomes decline. But this recession is different from the rest in a couple of respects. One of them is the speed at which the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, lowering the cost of financing high-ticket items.

Then, there is the unprecedented massive fiscal stimulus that puts money quickly in the hands of low-income Americans, mitigating income losses due to rising unemployment.

While government policies helped Americans maintain spending on automobiles, Ford's policies deserve some credit for its turnaround.

Specifically, the company streamlined its operations, focusing on high-profit, iconic pickups and SUVs, which recorded strong sales in North America.

"We know that there's huge value to be unlocked as we turn around our automotive operations," Jim Farley, Ford's president and CEO, said. "There will be an additional opportunity when we start growing again, which we will do with products and services customers can't resist."

These products include the 2021 F-150, all-electric Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport – the first of a new Bronco family of cars.

Still, a couple of new products aren't sufficient to solve Ford's two major problems. One of them is sluggish revenue growth. According to GuruFocus data, over the past 12 months, the average revenue per share growth rate of Ford Motor was -17.60% per year, following an average revenue per share growth rate of 0.90% per year in the previous three years.

The other problem is ineffective capital management, as measured by the excess return on capital, which is the difference between the return on invested capital and the weighted average cost of capital.

For the quarter that ended June 30, the excess return on capital was -3.88%, suggesting that the company will destroy value as it grows, joining the rest of the sector (see table).

Company ROIC WACC EROC Ford -1.94% 1.64% -3.88% GM (NYSE:GM) -2.21% 3.32% -5.53% Fiat-Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -4.81% 8.48% -13.29%

Source: Compiled from GuruFocus on Oct. 29, 2020.

That's why I'll stay away from the entire sector at this point.

Disclosure: I don't own shares of Ford.

