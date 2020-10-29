Hartford Investment Management Co Buys Trane Technologies PLC, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Erie Indemnity Co, H&R Block Inc, Kohl's Corp

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Catalent Inc, Etsy Inc, sells Erie Indemnity Co, H&R Block Inc, Kohl's Corp, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q3, Hartford Investment Management Co owns 516 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TT, CARR, OTIS, CTLT, ETSY, TER, BGNE, USMV, PSO, TFSL,
- Added Positions: WFC, GS, CPB, CMG, FTV, NCLH, CHRW, UAL, UA, TDG, LUV, PHM, NLOK, IQV, IR, DAL, ED, CTXS, CCL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, JNJ, LLY, ORCL, V, BAC, BLK, HD, JPM, MA, PG, WMT, T, ADBE, CSCO, KO, DIS, XOM, INTC, MRK, NVDA, PYPL, PEP, PFE, UNH, VZ, ABT, ABBV, AMT, AMGN, BRK.B, BA, BMY, CVX, C, CMCSA, COST, MCD, NFLX, NEE, NKE, PM, CRM, TXN, TMO, UNP, ACN, LIN, MDT, AFL, ATVI, AMD, APD, ARE, MO, AXP, ADI, ANTM, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, BDX, BIIB, BKNG, BSX, CI, CME, CSX, CVS, CAT, CHTR, CL, COP, CCI, DHR, DE, DLR, DG, D, DUK, DD, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EQIX, FIS, FISV, GE, GILD, GPN, HPQ, HON, HUM, ITW, ILMN, IBM, INTU, ISRG, KMB, LHX, LRCX, EL, LMT, LOW, MGM, MSCI, MMC, MU, MDLZ, MCO, MS, NEM, NSC, NOC, OXY, PGR, PLD, PEG, DGX, ROP, SPGI, SRE, NOW, SO, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TGT, MMM, TFC, USB, UPS, VRTX, WBA, WM, ZTS, ETN, INFO, CB, AES, ABMD, AAP, A, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, ALL, AEE, AAL, AEP, AIG, AWK, ABC, AMP, AME, APH, ANSS, APA, AIV, ADM, ANET, AIZ, ATO, AZO, AVB, AVY, BKR, BLL, BK, WRB, BBY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BR, BF.B, CBOE, CBRE, CDW, CF, CMS, COG, CDNS, COF, CAH, KMX, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CHD, CINF, CFG, CLX, CTSH, CMA, CAG, CXO, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, CMI, DHI, DTE, DXC, DRI, DVA, XRAY, DVN, FANG, DFS, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DOW, DRE, EOG, ETFC, EMN, EBAY, EIX, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EVRG, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FLIR, FMC, FAST, FRT, FDX, FFIV, FITB, FRC, FE, FLT, FLS, F, FTNT, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FCX, AJG, GPS, IT, GD, GIS, GM, GPC, GL, HCA, HAL, HBI, HAS, PEAK, JKHY, HSY, HPE, HLT, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HWM, JBHT, HBAN, HII, IPGP, IEX, IDXX, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, SCZ, J, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KEYS, KIM, KMI, KR, LB, LKQ, LH, LW, LVS, LEG, LDOS, LEN, LNC, LYV, L, MTB, MRO, MPC, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MAA, MHK, TAP, MNST, MOS, MSI, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NOV, NTAP, NWL, NWSA, NWS, NI, NBL, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPG, PPL, PVH, PCAR, PKG, PH, PAYX, PAYC, PBCT, PKI, PSX, PNW, PXD, TROW, PFG, PRU, PSA, QRVO, PWR, RL, RJF, O, REG, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROST, SBAC, SLG, SPY, SIVB, HSIC, SLB, SCHW, SEE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, AOS, SJM, SNA, STT, SNPS, SYF, SYY, TMUS, TTWO, TPR, TDY, TFX, TEVA, TXT, TIF, TSCO, TRV, TWTR, TYL, TSN, UDR, ULTA, UAA, URI, UHS, UNM, VFC, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRSK, VNO, VMC, WEC, WAB, WAT, WELL, WST, WDC, WU, WRK, WY, WHR, WMB, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, XYL, XRX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, ALLE, RE, IVZ, JCI, APTV, NLSN, FTI, CHKP, WIX, MYL,
- Sold Out: ERIE, HRB, KSS, BFAM, COTY, SNAP, PTON,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,694,196 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 798,150 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,586 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 254,091 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,538 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,558 shares as of .New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 85,482 shares as of .New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,888 shares as of .New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $132.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,902 shares as of .New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $88.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,503 shares as of .New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $88.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,428 shares as of .Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25.
