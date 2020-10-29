  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hartford Investment Management Co Buys Trane Technologies PLC, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Erie Indemnity Co, H&R Block Inc, Kohl's Corp

October 29, 2020 | About: TT +4.4% CARR +2.05% OTIS +2.88% ETSY -3.5% CTLT +0.74% TER +3.86% KSS +2.72% COTY +1.7% PTON -5.27% HRB +4.46% BFAM +1.9%

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Catalent Inc, Etsy Inc, sells Erie Indemnity Co, H&R Block Inc, Kohl's Corp, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q3, Hartford Investment Management Co owns 516 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartford+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,694,196 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 798,150 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,586 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 254,091 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,538 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,558 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 85,482 shares as of .

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,888 shares as of .

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $132.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,902 shares as of .

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $88.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,503 shares as of .

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $88.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,428 shares as of .

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.

Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25.



