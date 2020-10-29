Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Walmart Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Analog Devices Inc

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jones Financial Companies Lllp (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Walmart Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Broadcom Inc, Allstate Corp, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Financial Companies Lllp. As of 2020Q3, Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 197 stocks with a total value of $47.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, ALL, AEE, AMGN, CTSH, CMI, DD, PGR, MA, DGRO, RSP, USHY,

CRM, ALL, AEE, AMGN, CTSH, CMI, DD, PGR, MA, DGRO, RSP, USHY, Added Positions: AGG, BND, BIV, WMT, BSV, VTEB, VIG, SPY, AVGO, MUB, V, BNDX, ZTS, IEMG, FTS, DIS, WBA, RTX, BWX, EMB, TSCO, IGOV, ISTB, RWO, SCHH, SCHM, SCHX, SCHZ, VOO, VTI, VWOB, HD, ACN, MO, AMZN, AMT, ADP, BMY, CVS, CAT, CHKP, CVX, KO, DUK, GD, GIS, T, IBM, J, JNJ, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, MRK, NVS, PFE, PG, TJX, TGT, TXN, TOT,

AGG, BND, BIV, WMT, BSV, VTEB, VIG, SPY, AVGO, MUB, V, BNDX, ZTS, IEMG, FTS, DIS, WBA, RTX, BWX, EMB, TSCO, IGOV, ISTB, RWO, SCHH, SCHM, SCHX, SCHZ, VOO, VTI, VWOB, HD, ACN, MO, AMZN, AMT, ADP, BMY, CVS, CAT, CHKP, CVX, KO, DUK, GD, GIS, T, IBM, J, JNJ, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, MRK, NVS, PFE, PG, TJX, TGT, TXN, TOT, Reduced Positions: VSS, VUG, IEFA, VV, SCZ, VB, VEA, IVW, IWB, IWD, VBK, VBR, VEU, IUSG, VO, EFG, EFV, IWM, IWN, IWP, IWS, OEF, VOE, EFA, ADI, MPC, IJH, IWV, VOT, VWO, MMM, PLD, ABT, ADBE, AAPL, TFC, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, BA, CSCO, C, CL, CMCSA, CAG, COST, DE, DEO, ECL, LLY, EMR, ENB, EL, XOM, FMC, FDX, GE, WELL, INTC, JPM, K, LOW, MCD, MSFT, NSC, PNC, LIN, BKNG, SO, SBUX, STT, TMO, TRMB, USB, UNP, VFC, VLO, VZ, WFC, AWK, PM, DG, FB, ABBV, PYPL, CARR, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJT, ITOT, IVV, IWF, IWO, IXUS, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SDY, VNQ, VXF, VYM, XLE, XLK,

VSS, VUG, IEFA, VV, SCZ, VB, VEA, IVW, IWB, IWD, VBK, VBR, VEU, IUSG, VO, EFG, EFV, IWM, IWN, IWP, IWS, OEF, VOE, EFA, ADI, MPC, IJH, IWV, VOT, VWO, MMM, PLD, ABT, ADBE, AAPL, TFC, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, BA, CSCO, C, CL, CMCSA, CAG, COST, DE, DEO, ECL, LLY, EMR, ENB, EL, XOM, FMC, FDX, GE, WELL, INTC, JPM, K, LOW, MCD, MSFT, NSC, PNC, LIN, BKNG, SO, SBUX, STT, TMO, TRMB, USB, UNP, VFC, VLO, VZ, WFC, AWK, PM, DG, FB, ABBV, PYPL, CARR, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJT, ITOT, IVV, IWF, IWO, IXUS, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SDY, VNQ, VXF, VYM, XLE, XLK, Sold Out: EQR, KMB, RDS.A, NUV, GUNR,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 75,788,842 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 53,972,089 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 33,967,990 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 12,360,990 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 16,926,099 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $239.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,050 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $88.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,427 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 468 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $81.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,147 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $292.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 769 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $71.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,605 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 699.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 56,167 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $354.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,993 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 112,611 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 41.10%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55,195 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 230.83%. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 880 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.27 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $28.9.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $102.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Jones Financial Companies Lllp still held 4,545,067 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 28.25%. The sale prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $117.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Jones Financial Companies Lllp still held 73,180 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 25.3%. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Jones Financial Companies Lllp still held 142,991 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 33.26%. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Jones Financial Companies Lllp still held 9,328 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 40.4%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Jones Financial Companies Lllp still held 24,019 shares as of .

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 32.73%. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Jones Financial Companies Lllp still held 6,405 shares as of .