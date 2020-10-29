Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Dada Nexus, Sells Alteryx Inc, Abiomed Inc, Appian Corp

Investment company Aubrey Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Dada Nexus, Spotify Technology SA, SiTime Corp, sells Alteryx Inc, Abiomed Inc, Appian Corp, ResMed Inc, Pool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owns 48 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EDU, DADA, SPOT, SITM, BILI, ISRG, PINS, SRCL, AKAM, DAR, AAN, LYFT, INTU,
- Added Positions: TME, BABA, HDB, JD, COST, FNV, VEEV, EQIX, V, DG, ZTS, MKTX, ANSS, PTC, CCK, FMC,
- Reduced Positions: POOL, SE, ADBE, FRPT, TAL, AMZN, DXCM, SAM, DLTR, YNDX, TFX, TPIC,
- Sold Out: AYX, ABMD, APPN, RMD, MASI, PDD, CNC, VMC, IPGP, SFM, GLUU,
For the details of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aubrey+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 257,245 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 121,672 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83%
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 137,819 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 234,601 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 324,244 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.41%
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 137,819 shares as of .New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 396,886 shares as of .New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $256.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of .New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.85 and $85.62, with an estimated average price of $62.16. The stock is now traded at around $88.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 100,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 187,400 shares as of .New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $686.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7067.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 852,900 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $309.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 121,672 shares as of .Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $365.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of .Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $133.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,100 shares as of .Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $286.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of .Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $742.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of .Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54.Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $54.16.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62.Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aubrey Capital Management Ltd keeps buying