Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Dada Nexus, Sells Alteryx Inc, Abiomed Inc, Appian Corp

Investment company Aubrey Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Dada Nexus, Spotify Technology SA, SiTime Corp, sells Alteryx Inc, Abiomed Inc, Appian Corp, ResMed Inc, Pool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owns 48 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sea Ltd (SE) - 257,245 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 121,672 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 137,819 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position TAL Education Group (TAL) - 234,601 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 324,244 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.41%

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 137,819 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 396,886 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $256.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.85 and $85.62, with an estimated average price of $62.16. The stock is now traded at around $88.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 100,800 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 187,400 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $686.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7067.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 852,900 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $309.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 121,672 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $365.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $133.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,100 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $286.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $742.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of .

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $54.16.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82.