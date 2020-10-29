  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. Buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, 3M Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells BorgWarner Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: MMM +0.33% SWKS +4.66% GSIE +0.4% TSN +1.8% BABA +2.26% PNC +1.01% NEE +0.51% XBI +1.16%

Portland, OR, based Investment company Mengis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, 3M Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mengis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Mengis Capital Management, Inc. owns 153 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mengis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 291,589 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  2. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 286,871 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,301 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 30,413 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 103,637 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
New Purchase: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE)

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $27.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 279,442 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,532 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $309.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 865 shares as of .

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $107.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI)

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $114.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of .

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $158.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,819 shares as of .

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mengis Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)