Mengis Capital Management, Inc. Buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, 3M Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells BorgWarner Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Mengis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, 3M Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mengis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Mengis Capital Management, Inc. owns 153 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mengis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 291,589 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 286,871 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,301 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 30,413 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 103,637 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $27.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 279,442 shares as of .

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,532 shares as of .

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $309.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 865 shares as of .

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $107.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of .

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of .

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $114.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of .

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $158.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,819 shares as of .

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of .