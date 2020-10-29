Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Abbott Laboratories, The Home Depot Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Mastercard Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company Railway Pension Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, The Home Depot Inc, Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Mastercard Inc, Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Railway Pension Investments Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Railway Pension Investments Ltd owns 266 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 85,689 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 1,585,013 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Visa Inc (V) - 1,053,070 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 951,700 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 454,517 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.14%

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 496,100 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $686.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92. The stock is now traded at around $124.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in The RealReal Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 158,450 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 579,887 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $281.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 748,364 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $194.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 685,500 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 102.59%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 337,283 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 80.66%. The purchase prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35. The stock is now traded at around $108.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 307,978 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 69.63%. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $386.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,610 shares as of .

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77.