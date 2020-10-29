Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, Sells Apple Inc

Investment company Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VPU,

VPU, Added Positions: AMZN, QQQ, V,

AMZN, QQQ, V, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VOO, AMT, MSFT,

For the details of Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ocean+endowment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 213,159 shares, 87.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 6,702 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,776 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.08% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 10,968 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,506 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%

Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of .