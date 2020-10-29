  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, Sells Apple Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: VPU +1.21%

Investment company Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ocean+endowment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 213,159 shares, 87.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 6,702 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,776 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.08%
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 10,968 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,506 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Ocean Endowment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of .



