CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells DBX ETF TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, Benefytt Technologies Inc

Boise, ID, based Investment company CAPROCK Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, sells DBX ETF TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, Benefytt Technologies Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAPROCK Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 406 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTCH, SQ, IGM, BUD, EVRG, XLP, NEWR, VFH, HCA, CARR, BF.A, SAM, STZ, MLM, LPX, AON, IWS, PANW, PCH, MSI, ROST, KBH, JCI, TT, GM, IPG, CHKP, AMED, APH, APTV, BF.B, CABO, IMMU, CTVA, DG, ENSG, FICO, FRC, GPN, RNGR, AMCR, CS, BBD, SAN,
- Added Positions: VTI, AMZN, MSFT, MA, ITOT, VXUS, JNJ, VEU, IBB, BRK.A, GOOG, GOOGL, TSLA, CRM, VUG, VOO, CMCSA, XOM, BAC, FB, XLI, DIA, UN, HD, PG, SH, VWO, COST, UNH, ADBE, BRK.B, INTC, MDT, XLY, AMT, BMY, CRWD, IWP, IHF, MCD, MDLZ, NFLX, PLD, SCHB, UNP, VEA, WMT, AMD, BKNG, CMG, CLX, CME, EQIX, FIS, FVD, GPC, ILMN, ISRG, EFA, JD, LLY, LIN, LOW, NVDA, PYPL, QCOM, NOW, TXN, TMUS, TFC, VV, VYM, ATVI, APD, BABA, AXP, AWK, ADI, ANTM, ARKK, AZN, BLK, BSX, CAT, C, CTXS, CPRT, CCI, CSX, DHR, DXCM, DEO, DLR, ETN, ECL, ES, FISV, GD, GIS, HUM, ITW, IFF, INTU, IJH, IWM, IWD, JPM, KHC, LHX, TAP, MS, NSC, OMC, PGR, REGN, SPGI, SAP, SBAC, SCHW, SHW, SHOP, STT, TGT, TTD, TJX, UL, USB, VRTX, WM, MMM, AEHR, A, ABC, AMAT, ASML, BIDU, BLL, BK, BDX, BIIB, TECH, CX, CB, CI, CTAS, CL, GLW, EPAM, WTRG, IBN, IDXX, INFO, ING, ICE, IQV, IJR, IGV, ITUB, PHG, EL, LNC, MMC, MKC, MCHP, MU, MCO, NMR, NOC, NXPI, PXD, RGEN, SLB, SRE, SMFG, TAK, TDOC, TSN, UDR, ULTA, VT, WU, WWD, XYL,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, DBEF, AAPL, GILD, GSK, SPY, ABT, RSP, V, ZTS, NVTA, PFE, UPS, ADPT, T, ADP, CVX, SBUX, VB, ACN, KO, D, ENB, ORCL, VO, VZ, VOD, ZM, BA, CSCO, HBAN, NKE, ABBV, BP, DOCU, LMT, NVS, OMER, PNC, SPOT, VTV, WFC, MO, AMGN, ADSK, CHRW, CTSH, DIS, EA, EXPD, GS, HON, USMV, PEP, PWR, XLC, TWLO, VGT, AVGO, CHTR, ED, CMI, EBAY, HCHC, HZNP, QUAL, KEY, KMB, LL, MANH, MRK, NEM, NEE, QMCO, ROP, XLV, SYK, TSM, TFX, TMO, VBK, VOT, ABB, AKAM, ALL, ABEV, ARKG, ASX, BBVA, BCS, BAX, CDNS, CIG, CMS, CVS, DE, DOMO, DD, EW, FSLR, FTNT, HPE, LHCG, LYG, MRO, MET, MSCI, NWG, NOK, OKTA, PM, PSX, RIO, ROK, RY, SNE, KIE, TEF, TM, TSCO, TDG, TRV, VIG, VAR, VRSK,
- Sold Out: BFYT, BCE, XLF, ALGN, NGG, BTI, CM, PPL, SO, VIS, AMJ, ORLY, DUK, VDC, JPIN, ORA, CDNA, CDW, TER, TNDM, ETSY, POWI, ZTO, KLAC, GPK, AFL, WING, EBS, BHP, FDN, ANET, VOE, CHGG, TAL, FIBK, BX, HALO, WELL, EXC, TOT, ACAD, EOG, RELX, FHN, IVZ, ISBC, NTCO, RF, BDN, ZNGA, WBK, UMC, MUFG, LPL, BCOV, MFG, FNB,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with MA. Click here to check it out.
- MA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MA
- Peter Lynch Chart of MA
For the details of CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caprock+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPROCK Group, Inc.
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 393,536 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 113,139 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,194 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 624,676 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 132,389 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.24%
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,277 shares as of .New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGM)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $282.88 and $337.65, with an estimated average price of $302.44. The stock is now traded at around $307.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of .New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,674 shares as of .New Purchase: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. The stock is now traded at around $62.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of .New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,343 shares as of .Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $292.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,579 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $136.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,581 shares as of .Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,442 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $301500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $412.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of .Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $239.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,186 shares as of .Sold Out: Benefytt Technologies Inc (BFYT)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Benefytt Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.99, with an estimated average price of $42.29.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94.Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $60.26, with an estimated average price of $56.8.Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPROCK Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPROCK Group, Inc. keeps buying