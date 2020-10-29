  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells DBX ETF TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, Benefytt Technologies Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: MA +0.12% JNJ -0.07% IBB +1.19% BRK.A +0.72% TSLA +1.81% CRM +0.07% MTCH +3.66% SQ +1.65% IGM +2.58% EVRG +0.53% NEWR +2.4% BU +0%

Boise, ID, based Investment company CAPROCK Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, sells DBX ETF TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, Benefytt Technologies Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAPROCK Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 406 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caprock+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPROCK Group, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 393,536 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 113,139 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,194 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
  4. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 624,676 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 132,389 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.24%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,277 shares as of .

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGM)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $282.88 and $337.65, with an estimated average price of $302.44. The stock is now traded at around $307.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of .

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,674 shares as of .

New Purchase: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. The stock is now traded at around $62.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of .

New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,343 shares as of .

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $292.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,579 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $136.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,581 shares as of .

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,442 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $301500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $412.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of .

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $239.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,186 shares as of .

Sold Out: Benefytt Technologies Inc (BFYT)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Benefytt Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.99, with an estimated average price of $42.29.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94.

Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $60.26, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPROCK Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPROCK Group, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)