CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells DBX ETF TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, Benefytt Technologies Inc

Boise, ID, based Investment company CAPROCK Group, Inc. buys Mastercard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, sells DBX ETF TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, Benefytt Technologies Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3. As of 2020Q3, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 406 stocks with a total value of $717 million.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 393,536 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 113,139 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,194 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 624,676 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 132,389 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.24%

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,277 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $282.88 and $337.65, with an estimated average price of $302.44. The stock is now traded at around $307.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,674 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. The stock is now traded at around $62.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,343 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $292.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,579 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $136.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,581 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,442 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $301500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $412.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $239.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,186 shares as of .

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Benefytt Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.99, with an estimated average price of $42.29.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $60.26, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21.