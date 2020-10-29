  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Parthenon Llc Buys The Shyft Group Inc, Research Solutions Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, FreightCar America Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: AMGN +1.42% SHYF +3.74% RSSS -2.51% SP8 +0% RAIL -1.43%

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Parthenon Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Shyft Group Inc, Research Solutions Inc, Amgen Inc, sells The Shyft Group Inc, FreightCar America Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parthenon Llc. As of 2020Q3, Parthenon Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARTHENON LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parthenon+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARTHENON LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 310,970 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 164,376 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 161,089 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 274,148 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 144,187 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
New Purchase: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 94,640 shares as of .

New Purchase: Research Solutions Inc (RSSS)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Research Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.26 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.47. The stock is now traded at around $2.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 332,919 shares as of .

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Parthenon Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 98.89%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Shyft Group Inc (SP8)

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.74.

Sold Out: FreightCar America Inc (RAIL)

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in FreightCar America Inc. The sale prices were between $1.23 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $1.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARTHENON LLC. Also check out:

