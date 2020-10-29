Parthenon Llc Buys The Shyft Group Inc, Research Solutions Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, FreightCar America Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Parthenon Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Shyft Group Inc, Research Solutions Inc, Amgen Inc, sells The Shyft Group Inc, FreightCar America Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parthenon Llc. As of 2020Q3, Parthenon Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHYF, RSSS,

SHYF, RSSS, Added Positions: AMGN, BATRK, TPB, JCTCF,

AMGN, BATRK, TPB, JCTCF, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, CHDN, MDT, GOOG, LSTR, VEA, USB, EFA, IVV, IWM, IWR, IIVI,

MSFT, AAPL, CHDN, MDT, GOOG, LSTR, VEA, USB, EFA, IVV, IWM, IWR, IIVI, Sold Out: SP8, RAIL,

For the details of PARTHENON LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parthenon+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 310,970 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 164,376 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 161,089 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 274,148 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 144,187 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 94,640 shares as of .

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Research Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.26 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.47. The stock is now traded at around $2.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 332,919 shares as of .

Parthenon Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 98.89%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of .

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.74.

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in FreightCar America Inc. The sale prices were between $1.23 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $1.76.