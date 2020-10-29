Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, eBay Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells 3M Co, The Walt Disney Co, Markel Corp

Investment company Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, eBay Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Choice Hotels International Inc, SEI Investments Co, sells 3M Co, The Walt Disney Co, Markel Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owns 117 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: BND, EBAY, JNJ, CHH, SEIC, LRCX, MXIM, FB, PAYX, VEA, CNS, TROW, AWI, GGG, VTEB, GNTX, ITW, FFIV, SNA, ALSN, ANET, INTC, SWKS, AMAT, UNP, BKNG, TXN, EGOV, MCO, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MMM, DIS, MKL, ADBE, EA, SPGI, KLAC, VUG, BRK.B, DE, VTV, BAM, EMR, VOO, FAST, MSFT, NEU, JPM, GOOGL, MO, WTRG, MU, CVX, CSX, GOOG, NOW, SYY, LOW, XOM, AEP, TFC, SO, DUK, KMX, UPS, PG, KEYS, BDX, PEP, D, NEE, VBK, GIS, DOV, VZ, T, PFE, CAT, IVOO, V, VTI, VIOO, VEEV, WMT, VWO, UNH, MDLZ, IWF, KO, CSCO, BMY, AMGN, AMZN, PNC, NVDA, EFA, ABT,
- Sold Out: VOYA, ENB, KHC, BAC, FCBC, ILMN, CLX, DD, HSY, HON, ABBV, SRE, SHW, IPGP, COF, OKE, PPL, DOW, APD, CI, CMCSA, ED, WSO, WFC, TDG, IWD, VOE, DTE, SAP, UDR, IVV, VGT, TSN, UVV, WPC, GWRE, VOT, XLK, AXP, ADM, BLK, CPB, CL, GILD, NVS, ORLY, YUM, ZBH, BUI, BABA, NTCO, HDV, VEU, VYM, ALL, BA, BF.B, CNP, DEO, GSK, HPQ, MDT, TSCO, RTX, VLO, BHK, MPLX, PYPL, CTVA, GLD, NOBL, VIG, VIGI, BAX, CAH, CAG, GLW, COST, EPD, FE, HD, ISRG, NUE, OXY, OMI, STMP, XEL, ET, PTY, LDP, OGS, VOOG, VYMI, ARCC, BP, C, CCI, ETN, ELS, FNF, AJRD, GPC, IMAX, JCI, LAMR, LVS, PPG, PII, SJI, VGR, WW, WEC, TOWN, RDS.B, JPS, PHK, HBI, TEL, CHTR, SUN, WDAY, HDS, SYF, CWEN, YUMC, CARR, OTIS, IWO, IWS, QQQ, SCHO, VOOV, XLF, NLY, BHC, BXMT, FIS, EMN, EIX, ETR, EXC, HIW, TT, MMC, MKC, MS, NFG, NEM, NVO, OLP, PKG, REG, SLB, SNE, TJX, TG, UGI, WBA, WMB, L, MFL, MFM, NUV, MMU, MPV, PDT, RNP, UTF, MAIN, MPC, CC, HPE, RA, ALC, DGS, IBB, KRE, PFF, RSP, SPY, SPYG, VNQ, VTWO, AMX, AMT, BPT, BMO, BK, BBY, BCO, CBRE, CVS, CCJ, CM, CME, COKE, CTSH, DXC, STZ, DHR, DLX, DLTR, DRE, ECL, EW, FHN, F, GNW, HRB, HAS, WELL, INTU, MAN, MFC, MET, NKE, NOK, JWN, NOC, ODFL, POWI, PRU, RF, RAD, RMCF, RY, RDS.A, SBAC, CRM, SIRI, TD, RIG, WEN, USB, UN, VFC, VRSN, WAB, WRE, WLK, WY, HIO, INSI, NMI, VKQ, PPT, NCZ, MA, INWK, HTGC, BTZ, DFS, DG, CBOE, TSLA, WPX, SUPN, NCLH, ZTS, AVNS, QSR, XHR, LITE, FTV, ASIX, AA, HWM, IR, PRSP, REZI, ARNC, DIA, IGV, IWB, IWC, SLV, USO, XLRE,
For the details of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+hoffman+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,970 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.5%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 81,993 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.63%
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 52,338 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 16,449 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.82%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 7,072 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 224.63%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 81,993 shares as of .Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in eBay Inc by 106.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 61,817 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $136.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 20,174 shares as of .Added: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 136.39%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $101.19, with an estimated average price of $90.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 27,927 shares as of .Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 548.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 29,555 shares as of .Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $355.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,973 shares as of .Sold Out: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.Sold Out: First Community Bankshares Inc (FCBC)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Community Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $17.29 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $19.84.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management keeps buying