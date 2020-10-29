Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, eBay Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells 3M Co, The Walt Disney Co, Markel Corp

Investment company Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, eBay Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Choice Hotels International Inc, SEI Investments Co, sells 3M Co, The Walt Disney Co, Markel Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owns 117 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+hoffman+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,970 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.5% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 81,993 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.63% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 52,338 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Deere & Co (DE) - 16,449 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.82% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 7,072 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 224.63%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 81,993 shares as of .

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in eBay Inc by 106.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 61,817 shares as of .

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $136.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 20,174 shares as of .

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 136.39%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $101.19, with an estimated average price of $90.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 27,927 shares as of .

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 548.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 29,555 shares as of .

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $355.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,973 shares as of .

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Community Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $17.29 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $19.84.

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.