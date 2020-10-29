Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Seagen Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Albuquerque, NM, based Investment company Hanseatic Management Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Seagen Inc, Square Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Hanseatic Management Services Inc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TIP, SGT, SQ, REGI, FDX, SAIL, TWLO, TTD, EVH, DE, FB, TTWO, FCX, FSLR, BCC, LAD, CHRW, PKI, ABT, SCCO, PGR, CHD, EXPD, ICE, A, CMCSA, RPM, PLD, INFO, BIL, CTSH, CAG, FMC, FAST, PCAR, HRL, MXIM, JRVR, WDR, DRE, LECO, ABC, COLD, QTS, KHC, JNPR, ABBV, ROK, TRMB, TEAM, IPGP, CVNA, ISRG, DDOG, CTLT, TNDM, MPWR, SPGI, LOW, CHGG, ZM, SPLK, NVCR, ZS, HZNP, DHI, ABMD, HOME, HIBB, TWST, DOMO, CYRX, MIK, COOP, BLDR, NTRA, ALRM, LPSN, TRUP,
- Added Positions: TLT, BAND, IBB, IGV, SMH, GRMN, TSCO, ROL, IPHI, NEM, SAIA, MRNA, GNRC, AMED, IRTC, RNG, PZZA, TGTX, RVNC, SPWH, ARDX, NVRO, GMS, ELF, CWH, FRTA, FATE, LLNW, ATRC, FLWS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, NVDA, AMD, REGN, DXCM, FTNT, SWKS, XLP, PYPL, GLD, WST, OKTA, SPY, CDNS, DOCU, AGG, ADBE, NFLX, DHR, AVLR, COUP, VEEV, EQIX, VRTX, DVA, TGT, APD, ATVI, TSLA, AKAM, LQD, PODD, EMB, CREE, OLLI, SBAC, TWOU, ODFL, IEF, BMY, GIS, ETSY, TDOC, CNC, RGEN, ENTG, W, MNST, TMUS, BGS, EBAY, HLI, CONE, CWEN, LULU, PRLB,
- Sold Out: SGEN, V, GOOG, GOOGL, IJR, COST, CTXS, CSGP, LLY, TDY, RMD, TER, ALNY, SMG, BAH, LRCX, KLAC, TYL, LBRDK, MCO, INCY, QRVO, ZTS, CHTR, AMGN, AMAT, DD, MOH, EW, CHE, SHW, FIS, VIRT, MSCI, QDEL, MNTA, MKTX, SWCH, CPRT, NDAQ, SFM, QLYS, EVBG, DLR, CCOI, POOL, EFX, BIO, BRKR, SKX, SBUX, RNR, STT, TSN, DIS, EEFT, XRX, SNPS, NUAN, KSU, AGIO, CIEN, EQT, FIZZ, DG, CRUS, EVER, TREX, ACAD, KALA, EGOV, FISV, ITRI, PTCT, EPZM, LMNX, AMBA, NG, OSTK, UCTT, AAXN,
For the details of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanseatic+management+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC
- ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 25,511 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 18,314 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 9,870 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.72%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 24,543 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 13,395 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.31%
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 25,511 shares as of .New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $165.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of .New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,927 shares as of .New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 8,596 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of .New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,772 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of .Added: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 7521.43%. The purchase prices were between $122.89 and $175.16, with an estimated average price of $147.82. The stock is now traded at around $165.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of .Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 12,104 shares as of .Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 642.86%. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95. The stock is now traded at around $100.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 884 shares as of .Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of .Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 378.95%. The purchase prices were between $101.33 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 182 shares as of .Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC. Also check out:
1. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC keeps buying