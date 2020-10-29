Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Seagen Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Albuquerque, NM, based Investment company Hanseatic Management Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Seagen Inc, Square Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Hanseatic Management Services Inc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 25,511 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 18,314 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 9,870 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.72% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 24,543 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 13,395 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.31%

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 25,511 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $165.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,927 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 8,596 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,772 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 7521.43%. The purchase prices were between $122.89 and $175.16, with an estimated average price of $147.82. The stock is now traded at around $165.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 12,104 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 642.86%. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95. The stock is now traded at around $100.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 884 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 378.95%. The purchase prices were between $101.33 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 182 shares as of .

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.