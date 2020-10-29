Ruggie Capital Group Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Tavares, FL, based Investment company Ruggie Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruggie Capital Group. As of 2020Q3, Ruggie Capital Group owns 48 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GSY, IAU, AAPL, HYLB, ICVT, FIXD, TFC, XLK, FHLC, ARKW, GOLD, MXI,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, C, XOM, MO, VZ, ORI, TWO, LXP,
- Sold Out: VOX, SCHK,
For the details of Ruggie Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ruggie+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,042 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 2,554 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 2,247 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 472 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.08%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 1,653 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 4,423 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 350 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Convertible Bond (ICVT)
Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 436 shares as of .New Purchase: DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB)
Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $47.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 733 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 617 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Ruggie Capital Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 263.08%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 472 shares as of .Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Ruggie Capital Group added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 496.04%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 602 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VOX)
Ruggie Capital Group sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHK)
Ruggie Capital Group sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $30.53 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $32.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ruggie Capital Group. Also check out:
