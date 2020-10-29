  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ruggie Capital Group Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

October 29, 2020 | About: BRK.B +0.73% C +1.48% GSY -0.01% IAU -0.36% AAPL +4.79% ICVT +0.86% HYLB +0.22% FIXD -0.15% VOX +3.1% SCHK +1.89%

Tavares, FL, based Investment company Ruggie Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruggie Capital Group. As of 2020Q3, Ruggie Capital Group owns 48 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ruggie Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ruggie+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ruggie Capital Group
  1. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,042 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  2. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 2,554 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 2,247 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 472 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.08%
  5. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 1,653 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 4,423 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 350 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Convertible Bond (ICVT)

Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 436 shares as of .

New Purchase: DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB)

Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $47.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 733 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Ruggie Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 617 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ruggie Capital Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 263.08%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 472 shares as of .

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Ruggie Capital Group added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 496.04%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 602 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VOX)

Ruggie Capital Group sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHK)

Ruggie Capital Group sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $30.53 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $32.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ruggie Capital Group. Also check out:

1. Ruggie Capital Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ruggie Capital Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ruggie Capital Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ruggie Capital Group keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)