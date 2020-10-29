Harvey Investment Co Llc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Deere, Southern Co, Sells Woodward Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Hexcel Corp

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Harvey Investment Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Deere, Southern Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Woodward Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Hexcel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Investment Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $633 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 104,247 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 112,666 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 235,609 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 670,609 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 162,766 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $226.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $471.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 511 shares as of .

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,951 shares as of .

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $162.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of .

Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $231.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,883 shares as of .

Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,758 shares as of .

Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.