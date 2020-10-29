Altfest L J & Co Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC

New York, NY, based Investment company Altfest L J & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altfest L J & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTIP, KBWB, FTEC, MBB, TIP, ITA, ILF, RTX, SBNY, CACI, CIBR, LHX, EFV, NEA, SU, QUAL, SLV, AMAT, KRE, BBD, MU, CMCSA, SRPT, VYM, VEA, XRX, EL, IYW, EHTH, ANTM, VRNT, NFLX, CNQ, ALEC,

STIP, SCHV, GBIL, SHM, AMZN, GWPH, EMLP, LRCX, SPLK, EQR, ILMN, SCHW, LDOS, IEF, ASML, BA, FB, CFG, HDB, SCHG, VIV, BMRN, LMT, BSX, TCOM, MS, DSI, VIAC, SCHH, XLNX, COP, OLP, FEI, AGG, IBN, IXC, SCHC, XLU, SCHF, SNAP, GBT, EPZM, ABBV, PM, WFC, TSM, NOK, HPQ, CVS, BAC, ADP, TIMB, ISBC, GE, C, XLK, Reduced Positions: BIL, IVV, IEMG, TLT, IEUR, LQD, MINT, SPGI, PFE, VMW, BABA, IEI, MRK, DEO, HD, AAPL, AMGN, UNH, CVX, WMT, ACWI, PG, XHB, SPY, SPYV, MDT, GDX, RWO, CSCO, SPSB, MSFT, IBM, ERIC, UNP, VZ, TWTR, FNDF, BOTZ, XLI, IGT, V, BMY, SBUX, INTC, JNJ, MMM, AMT, LLY, MDYG, IVE, DIS, SCHM, PDD, BRK.B, UPS, CME, LYG, KO, NKE, NVDA, MCD, SCHE, SCHO, SLYV, FMS, BP, GOOGL,

ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 384,121 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.09% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP) - 974,360 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 240,421 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 892.41% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 95,358 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 104,893 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35%

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 203,345 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $40.92, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 238,696 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 80,651 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 53,883 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 36,090 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53. The stock is now traded at around $149.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,799 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 384,121 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 892.41%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $51.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 240,421 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 2113.65%. The purchase prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 76,880 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 73.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 120,404 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3212.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 166.36%. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,889 shares as of .

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $60.34, with an estimated average price of $57.32.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45.