Altfest L J & Co Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC

October 29, 2020 | About: STIP -0.11% SCHV +1.36% GBIL +0.01% SHM -0.02% AMZN +2.78% GWPH +0.92% VTIP -0.15% KBWB +1.43% FTEC +2.36% MBB -0.02% TI +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Altfest L J & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altfest L J & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALTFEST L J & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altfest+l+j+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALTFEST L J & CO INC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 384,121 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.09%
  2. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP) - 974,360 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 240,421 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 892.41%
  4. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 95,358 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  5. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 104,893 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 203,345 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $40.92, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 238,696 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIDELITY COV TRS (FTEC)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 80,651 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 53,883 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 36,090 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ITA)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53. The stock is now traded at around $149.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,799 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 384,121 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 892.41%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $51.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 240,421 shares as of .

Added: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 2113.65%. The purchase prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 76,880 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SHM)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 73.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 120,404 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3212.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of .

Added: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 166.36%. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $88.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,889 shares as of .

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EEMV)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $60.34, with an estimated average price of $57.32.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45.



