Allianz Investment Management LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Investment company Allianz Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allianz Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Allianz Investment Management LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Allianz Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allianz+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Allianz Investment Management LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 8,671,604 shares, 77.25% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 1,253,704 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 2,512,500 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB) - 1,679,840 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 977,987 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
Allianz Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 2,512,500 shares as of .
