Reik & Co., Llc Buys Iron Mountain Inc, AT&T Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: T +1.6% IRM +0.57%

New York, NY, based Investment company Reik & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Iron Mountain Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reik & Co., Llc. As of 2020Q3, Reik & Co., Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REIK & CO., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reik+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REIK & CO., LLC
  1. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 1,606,742 shares, 40.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15%
  2. McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 257,025 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  3. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 244,074 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 726,105 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  5. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 58,856 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,980 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,284 shares as of .



