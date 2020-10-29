  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Avestar Capital, LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, ISHARES TRUST

October 29, 2020 | About: GSY -0.01% JPST -0.02% MINT -0.02% FTSM -0.01% GLD -0.39% RDN +1.71% HYG +0.25% ARKG +0.66% IHI +0.44% ARKW +2.34% FPX -0.4% D +2.97%

Investment company Avestar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avestar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Avestar Capital, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Avestar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avestar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Avestar Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,151 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,538 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  3. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 123,119 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.61%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 59,578 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
  5. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 61,887 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.82%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $83.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 52,320 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,633 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IHI)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $299.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,726 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $116.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,629 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCHAN (FPX)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCHAN. The purchase prices were between $84.68 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $91.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $210.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of .

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3206.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 212,553 shares as of .

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 734.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 203,134 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 177.61%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 123,119 shares as of .

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 319.11%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 162,546 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 83.82%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 61,887 shares as of .

Added: Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Radian Group Inc by 74.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.33 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $34.86.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.91 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $42.68.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Avestar Capital, LLC. Also check out:

