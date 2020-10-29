Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FD, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Smithbridge Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Fulton Financial Corp, sells VANGUARD WORLD FD, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Eaton Corp PLC, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHE, ORLY, FULT,

SCHE, ORLY, FULT, Added Positions: VOOG, VBK, SCHG, RTX, SCHD, JPM, EES, CVS, HON, INTC, GOOG, AMZN, MDT, VEA, ECL, FISV, AMAT, PEP, SCHF, ET, BRK.B, AMGN,

VOOG, VBK, SCHG, RTX, SCHD, JPM, EES, CVS, HON, INTC, GOOG, AMZN, MDT, VEA, ECL, FISV, AMAT, PEP, SCHF, ET, BRK.B, AMGN, Reduced Positions: MGC, VIG, SCHA, SCHM, AAPL, WSM, BNS, GOOGL, ORCL, SWKS, GE, UNH, NVDA, VLO, QCOM, DLS, IDV, GS, FL, CVX, VTI, BKNG,

MGC, VIG, SCHA, SCHM, AAPL, WSM, BNS, GOOGL, ORCL, SWKS, GE, UNH, NVDA, VLO, QCOM, DLS, IDV, GS, FL, CVX, VTI, BKNG, Sold Out: ETN, ITOT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,877 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,644 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 34,161 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 42,998 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Nike Inc (NKE) - 46,511 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 45,528 shares as of .

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $440.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 453 shares as of .

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.01 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,294 shares as of .

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F by 384.15%. The purchase prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92. The stock is now traded at around $205.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 13,716 shares as of .

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 117.96%. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $218.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of .

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of .

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of .

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.