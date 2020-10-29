Interactive Financial Advisors Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Oakbrook, IL, based Investment company Interactive Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, INVESCO CCY SHS SW, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interactive Financial Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Interactive Financial Advisors owns 133 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, USB, ROP, VGLT, GOVT, SLM, NAVI,

BABA, USB, ROP, VGLT, GOVT, SLM, NAVI, Added Positions: FXI, VWO, LQD, FB, XLV, GOOGL, ARKK, VOO, VEA, IGM, SCHH, REZ, VCR, MUB, IGE, SRLN, MSFT, PFF, IAU, BKLN, IWM, IVE, EFA, DHS, VOX, MDY, PZA, VCIT, FLOT, VCSH, VOE, WIP, BAB,

FXI, VWO, LQD, FB, XLV, GOOGL, ARKK, VOO, VEA, IGM, SCHH, REZ, VCR, MUB, IGE, SRLN, MSFT, PFF, IAU, BKLN, IWM, IVE, EFA, DHS, VOX, MDY, PZA, VCIT, FLOT, VCSH, VOE, WIP, BAB, Reduced Positions: VTI, SHY, SPY, FXF, TLT, GLD, AMZN, NFLX, SLV, IVV, ITA, AGG, XLU, VIG, EFV, FIW, IGIB, BNDX, XLP, SLVP, IWN, IVW, TIP, DBC, BWX, XBI, VYM, XLE, ET, IEI, GNR, TLH, VNQI, WY, VUG, VTV, NSC, VNQ, LLY, VBR, OXY, PAA, RWO, JPIN, ACWX, ILF, IJT, IJR, EFAV,

VTI, SHY, SPY, FXF, TLT, GLD, AMZN, NFLX, SLV, IVV, ITA, AGG, XLU, VIG, EFV, FIW, IGIB, BNDX, XLP, SLVP, IWN, IVW, TIP, DBC, BWX, XBI, VYM, XLE, ET, IEI, GNR, TLH, VNQI, WY, VUG, VTV, NSC, VNQ, LLY, VBR, OXY, PAA, RWO, JPIN, ACWX, ILF, IJT, IJR, EFAV, Sold Out: AAPL, ZM, BA,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 55,994 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 132,928 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.83% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 132,851 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 98,292 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% ISHARES TRUST (FXI) - 262,083 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 461.21%

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $309.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,901 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,462 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 977 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $370.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 260 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 461.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $44.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 262,083 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 4073.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 179,960 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 132,928 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 247.15%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $281.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 8,880 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 49.13%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,401 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 676.47%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1556.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 660 shares as of .

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.