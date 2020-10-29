  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Portfolio 21 Investments Buys MSCI Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Deere, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: MSCI +1.92% ABT -0.32% DE +2.3%

Portland, OR, based Investment company Portfolio 21 Investments (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Deere, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio 21 Investments. As of 2020Q3, Portfolio 21 Investments owns 35 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portfolio 21 Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portfolio+21+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Portfolio 21 Investments
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,481 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,329 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,359 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,284 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 44,209 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Portfolio 21 Investments initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $342.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 11,360 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Portfolio 21 Investments initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of .

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Portfolio 21 Investments sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Portfolio 21 Investments. Also check out:

