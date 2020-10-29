Portfolio 21 Investments Buys MSCI Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Deere, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Portfolio 21 Investments (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Deere, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio 21 Investments. As of 2020Q3, Portfolio 21 Investments owns 35 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSCI, ABT,

MSCI, ABT, Added Positions: MSFT, GOOG,

MSFT, GOOG, Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, ADBE, COST, PYPL, NKE, V, ANSS, BAX, SPGI, MCO, DHR, ITW, BRK.B, CBRE, NOW, BKNG, WAT,

AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, ADBE, COST, PYPL, NKE, V, ANSS, BAX, SPGI, MCO, DHR, ITW, BRK.B, CBRE, NOW, BKNG, WAT, Sold Out: DE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,481 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,329 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,359 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,284 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 44,209 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Portfolio 21 Investments initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $342.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 11,360 shares as of .

Portfolio 21 Investments initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of .

Portfolio 21 Investments sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83.