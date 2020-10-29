  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vecima Announces Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results Earnings Call November 12, 2020 at 1pm ET

October 29, 2020 | About: TSX:VCM -0.75%


Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) today announces that it will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.



A press release announcing the results will be issued the day of the call before markets open. Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Booth, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the call with their commentary on the three months ended September 30, 2020. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.



To participate in the Q1FY21 teleconference, dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-9020.


Alongside the conference call, we will be hosting a live audio webcast, available at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.ca%2Flinks%2Fvecima20201112.html[/url]


Following the call, the audio webcast will also be archived on the Vecima website:[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fvecima.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fearnings-call-archive%2F+%0A[/url]










About Vecima Networks



Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at [url="]www.vecima.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005927/en/


