DSG Global Engages GCN Media Group, a Global Career Networks Marketing Company to Enhance Sales and Market Awareness

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. ( DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, announced today it has entered into a business development and data management services agreement with GCN Media Group, the marketing arm of Global Career Networks, Inc. ("GCN"). GCN will supply targeted data, assist DSGT with a marketing strategy that aligns with its business verticals, and assist in executing the Company’s business plan.



GCN Media Group, a Global Career Networks company, is a strategic marketing firm focused on enhancing a business’s performance. Using their deep functional understanding of industries and extensive reach to business leaders, GCN supports companies in important decisions on strategy, operations, marketing, and technology. GCN will supply targeted data to assist DSGT with its marketing strategy within its industry verticals. The data is anticipated to significantly benefit DSG Global Inc. as it expands its internal infrastructure. GCN will not only provide DSGT access to direct targeted data, but its team will advise DSGT how such targeted data can help the Company successfully execute its business model. GCN will collaborate with DSG Global to establish an impactful presence across all the major social media platforms, strengthen the Company’s search engine optimization throughout the internet, and build multiple news sites specific to the golf and electric vehicle industries. These news sites will bring added exposure to the Company, enhance brand awareness, and enable marketing of DSG Global products and services.

“DSG Global looks forward to teaming up with GCN and their impressive management team to take our Company to the next level. With the recent launch of Imperium Motors and deliveries of the Pacer vehicles, we are only beginning to ramp up our business. We expect our relationship and marketing strategy to grow our audience exponentially and further the Company’s competitive advantage,” commented Bob Silzer, President and CEO of DSG Global.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/ .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.