FOX Nation to Host Second Annual Patriot Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 20th

FOX Nation will host its second annual Patriot Awards as the on demand subscription-based streaming service approaches its two year anniversary. The event will take place virtually on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 8PM/ET live on FOX Nation with an encore presentation on FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN).

The Patriot Awards, hosted by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth, will showcase and award America’s heroes, including military veterans and first responders, among other inspirational figures. FNC and FOX Nation’s top personalities will make virtual appearances and serve as presenters for the awards show, including: primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham; FOX & Friends co-hostsAinsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade & Steve Doocy; Dana Perino’s Book Club’s Dana Perino; Moms’ Rachel Campos-Duffy; PARK’D’s Abby Hornacek; and The Pursuit’s John Rich, as well as FNC contributors Johnny Joey Jones, Dan Bongino, Tammy Bruce and Tomi Lahren.

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories including: The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior. Additionally, musical acts including the presentation of the national anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A” will be performed by country music stars Lee Greenwood, Jessie James Decker, Phil Vassar, Easton Corbin, Tyler Farr, Clint Black, Natalie Grant and duo Thompson Square, among more. On Sunday November 29th, both FNC and FBN will present a one-hour program dedicated to the special event at 10PM/ET and 11PM/ET, respectively.

FOX Nation will donate $5 dollars to Answer the Call for every new subscription order from November 13th through November 22nd. The foundation provides financial assistance and support to the families of New York City police and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty. In November 2019, FOX Nation presented its inaugural Patriot Awards ceremony live from the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida where the sold-out event raised over $50,000 dollars for Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes lifestyle/entertainment shows as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and Comcast Xfinity & Cox Contour platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006027/en/