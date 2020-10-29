Quanterix Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

[url="]Quanterix+Corporation[/url] (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that it will release its financial results for third quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m., ET to discuss Quanterix’ financial results and provide a business update. The call will be hosted by Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix.Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 686-9351 for domestic callers, or (612) 979-9890 for international callers. Please reference the following conference ID: 3039608. A live webcast will also be available at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fh4mngg92[/url]. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website, [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com[/url], for one year following completion of the call.To access the live webcast of Quanterix' presentations, please visit the News & Events page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website at [url="]%3Cb%3Ewww.quanterix.com%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Quanterix website for 90 days following the conference.Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com[/url].

