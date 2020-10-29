First Horizon Names Anthony C. Hood, PhD as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (: FHN or “First Horizon”) is pleased to announce that Anthony C. Hood, PhD will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.



Effective Monday, November 2, 2020, Dr. Hood will be responsible for cultivating and expanding First Horizon’s strategic leadership in developing and implementing programs and initiatives that advance the Company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. The Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer will be a leader, advisor, advocate, catalyst for change, and institutional resource focused on infusing DEI into all programs and activities internally and externally.

“We are excited to welcome Anthony to the team,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. “As a well-respected civic leader and educator, Anthony will be an invaluable resource to our associates, leaders, clients and our communities. For more than a decade, our company has been committed to diversity and inclusion through a dedicated team, integrated programs and proactive initiatives. As a new leader of this team, Anthony will be instrumental in helping us improve access to financial products and services for our diverse communities and in continuing to build relationships with community partners. With his passion and expertise, I am confident we will build on the foundation we have created to have a talented, diverse team throughout our organization and inclusive work environment in which every associate has the ability to be successful.”

About Anthony C. Hood, PhD

Dr. Hood joins First Horizon from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), an internationally renowned research university and academic medical center known for its innovative and interdisciplinary approach to education. At UAB, he was the Director of Civic Innovation in the Office of the President as well as an Associate Professor of Management in the Collat School of Business.

Aside from his responsibilities with the University, Dr. Hood is deeply committed to boosting inclusive economic growth and eliminating health, economic and educational disparities. His local board service includes the Birmingham Education Foundation and the Birmingham Housing Authority. On the national level, he works closely with a number of DEI-focused nonprofit organizations including The PhD Project, the Initiative for Competitive Inner Cities, and the Community Investment Network. Dr. Hood’s efforts have earned him recent accolades, including UAB’s Distinguished Alumni Award, Dr. A.G. Gaston Award, and the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2020 ‘Key People to Watch in Birmingham Business over the Next Decade.’

Prior to joining the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2011, Dr. Hood worked in the financial services industry with American General and AmSouth Bank. He also supported startup telecom companies as an engineer for BellSouth and AT&T. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Management (Entrepreneurship & Strategic Management) from the University of Alabama and also holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science (Human Resource Management) from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Additionally, Dr. Hood completed studies at Harvard Business School, Stanford and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

