Milwaukee's Most Recognized New Hotel to Reopen November 5

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced today that [url="]Saint+Kate+%26ndash%3B+The+Arts+Hotel[/url] will reopen November 5, 2020. Recognized as Milwaukee’s most esteemed hotel with an elite award repertoire that includes [url="]%3Ci%3ECond%26eacute%3B+Nast+Traveler%26rsquo%3Bs+%3C%2Fi%3E2020+Readers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+Awards[/url] as the #6 Top Hotel in the Midwest, [url="]Top+10+Best+New+Hotels+by+%3Ci%3EUSA+Today%3C%2Fi%3E[/url], and the 2020 Hospitality Design Awards, Saint Kate is among the first hotels in the nation to broadly celebrate arts in its many forms – from painting and sculpture to music, poetry, and dance.

Saint Kate – A First-of-its-Kind Arts Hotel

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

About The Marcus Corporation

Saint Kate’s main floor has been open since the end of June, welcoming all to reignite their imaginations and challenge their thinking by taking in Saint Kate’s [url="]current+exhibitions[/url]. Our amazing pizza – complete with Milwaukee’s best crust - has been available for take-out, dine-in, or patio seating from [url="]Proof+Pizza[/url]. And [url="]the+Bar[/url] continues to provide a refreshing break for those taking on 2020 with resiliency and style.Now guests can again choose Saint Kate for their overnight stay in Milwaukee. Located in the heart of Milwaukee’s theatre and entertainment district, Saint Kate is perfect for a weekend get-away with each artfully designed room offering an opportunity to relax, create, and indulge. Guests interested in staying with Saint Kate overnight can book their visit immediately, while locals and guests alike can continue to immerse themselves in the multiple exhibition and performance spaces, as well as experience art in many forms through docent-led tours, self-guided art experiences, and intimate discussions with guest curators and artists.“Throughout major moments in our country’s history, the voices and works of contemporary artists have played critical roles in reflecting our nation’s consciousness. We need those voices now more than ever,” said Brandon Drusch, general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming back the thinkers, creators, innovators, and seekers who have made Saint Kate special and to offer them an experience like no other.”Saint Kate has gone above and beyond to prioritize guests’ health and safety with its [url="]%3Ci%3ECleanCare+Pledge%3C%2Fi%3E[/url]which incorporates four main elements: increased sanitization, the use of personal protective equipment, the practice of social distancing, and low-to-no contact interactions between our guests and associates.“The world is realizing there is nothing quite like Saint Kate,” said Drusch. “While closing temporarily was the right thing to do, her spirit is reenergized so everyone can again experience this one-of-a-kind arts destination.”To celebrate the reopening and to share this award-winning hotel with guests near and far, Saint Kate is offeringcomplete with complimentary overnight parking, a $50 food and beverage credit, as well as luxury accommodations with rates starting at $194 a night. Click [url="]here[/url] to book.Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel has received recognition of superior design, excellence in hospitality, and an unmatched dedication to the arts. A selection of those awards is as follows:The 219-room Saint Kate blends exceptional hospitality with artistic expression. Saint Kate’s motto, “invite participation and expect change,” challenges visitors to keep an open mind, embrace change and evolve as individuals. Saint Kate is within walking distance of notable arts attractions in Milwaukee’s entertainment district, the Third Ward and the Fiserv Forum. Artists interested in showing their work at Saint Kate can learn more [url="]here[/url]. For more information or to book reservations, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saintkatearts.com[/url].[url="]Marcus+Hotels+and+Resorts[/url] owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in hospitality since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development, and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its [url="]Marcus+Restaurant+Group[/url], featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fmedia.marcushotels.com[/url] and follow the company on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], and [url="]Twitter[/url] (@MarcusHotels).Headquartered in Milwaukee, [url="]The+Marcus+Corporation[/url] ( NYSE:NYSE:MCS ) is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, [url="]Marcus+Theatres[/url]®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.marcuscorp.com[/url].

