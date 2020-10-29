  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Details for Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM ET Today

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:CBRE +16.8%


CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CBRE) announced the following details for its rescheduled third quarter 2020 conference call and webcast, which will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today (Thursday, October 29, 2020).



Investors are strongly advised to access the webcast via this [url="]link[/url] or they can click this [url="]link[/url] beginning at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time for automated telephone access to the conference call.



Alternatively, investors may dial into the conference call using these operator-assisted phone numbers: 1-888-204-4368 (U.S.) or 1-929-477-0402 (international) conference ID: 6227668.



This call, originally scheduled for at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, was rescheduled due to an interruption in the telephone carrier’s service.



About CBRE Group, Inc.



CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at [url="]www.cbre.com[/url]. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com[/url]. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

