Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:EOLS -5.5%


Shareholder rights law firm [url="]Robbins+LLP+[/url]reminds investors that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) is being sued for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020. Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. Evolus' sole product is Jeuveau™ competes with Botox®.



If you suffered a loss due to Evolus, Inc.'s misconduct, click [url="]here[/url].



Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Accused of Misappropriating Trade Secrets



According to the complaint, beginning in February 2019, Evolus began a campaign in which it promoted Jeuveau™ as a proprietary formulation of the botulinum toxic type A complex, purportedly developed by a Korean bioengineering company through years of clinical research. On July 6, 2020, the investing public learned the truth when the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") issued its Initial Final Determination in a case brought by Allergan and Medytox against Evolus, which claimed that Evolus stole trade secrets to develop Jeuveau. The ITC Judge determined that Evolus and its South Korean partner firm misappropriated the botulinum toxin and the manufacturing process that led to its development and manufacture. As a result, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on Evolus' ability to import and sell Jeuveau in the United States. On this news, Evolus' stock dropped 37% in two days to close at $3.35 on July 8, 2020 and has yet to recover.



If you purchased Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) securities between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020, you have until December 15, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.



Contact us to learn more:


Lauren Levi


(800) 350-6003


[email protected]


[url="]Shareholder+Information+Form[/url]



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Evolus, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for [url="]Stock+Watch[/url] today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

