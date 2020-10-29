OMID Holdings, Inc. Secures Exclusive Manufacturing Partnership With Large Hemp Brand

ALPHA, New Jersey, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID), a publicly-traded health and wellness company, today reports the execution of an exclusive manufacturing agreement with an existing private label customer. The one-year exclusivity agreement modifies and extends the Manufacturing Agreement executed in April, earlier this year, until October 31, 2021.



"Through this agreement, which provides exclusivity to manufacture certain products, we have solidified our existing relationship and taken steps in preparation for further expansion of business with one of our most promising customer," stated Adam Frank, OMID's chairman and CEO. "The quality, integrity, and value delivered by the OMID Manufacturing team has made it possible to secure this opportunity. Our customer has an existing presence in over 1000 stores and an expectation to quickly expand into over 10,000 stores. I look forward to the continued evolution and growth of OMID Manufacturing for the benefit of OMID shareholders."



About OMID Holdings, Inc.



OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/.



