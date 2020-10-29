  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Investigation into Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:BZUN +2.54%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Baozun Inc. ("Baozun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZUN) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Baozun American Depository Receipts (ADRs) pursuant and/or traceable to Baozun's April 2019 public offering, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Baozun is a Shanghai, China-based e-commerce company that helps companies sell their branded goods online by providing end-to-end e-commerce services, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and other fulfillment.

On April 10, 2019, Baozun commenced a public offering, making available 2.25 million ADRs to the investing public at $40 per ADR.

On October 28, 2020, Baozun's ADRs closed at $36.60, representing a decline of nearly 8.5%.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Baozun ADRs, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at [email protected], or visit the Baozun investigation page on our website at [https://scott-scott.com/investigation/baozun-inc/].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-of-investigation-into-baozun-inc-bzun-301163275.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


