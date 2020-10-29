M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference - Virtual

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference being held in a virtual format.

Representatives of M&T are scheduled to address investors and analysts on November 6, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. (ET).

A live audio-webcast of the event will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The discussion and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842–5138

