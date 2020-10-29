U-Haul Expands 30 Days Free Self-Storage Offer to Zeta Storm Victims

PR Newswire
ATLANTA, BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and GULFPORT, Miss., Oct. 29, 2020
ATLANTA, BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and GULFPORT, Miss., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents throughout Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi who have been impacted by Tropical Storm Zeta.
Seven U-Haul companies have made 50 self-storage facilities available across the three states.
"Zeta delivered sustained winds and heavy rainfall to our neighbors across the Southeast," said Pat Spencer, U-Haul Company of Atlanta West president. "Some folks are still without power, and others are returning to homes damaged by the storm. We invite anyone in need to take advantage of our disaster relief program."
Earlier this week, U-Haul made 12 southern Louisiana facilities available to provide free self-storage assistance. Find that press release here.
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
ALABAMA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Birmingham
540 Valley Ave.
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 942-6833
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Lake
7733 First Ave. N.
Birmingham, AL 35206
(205) 833-1208
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fairgrounds
3028 Bessemer Road
Birmingham, AL 35208
(205) 785-1524
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mountainbrook
3195 Hwy. 280
Birmingham, AL 35243
(205) 262-9115
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Uptown
800 28th St. N.
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 730-7821
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Montgomery Hwy.
1402 Montgomery Hwy.
Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 794-6681
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Montgomery
2333 E. South Blvd.
Montgomery, AL 36111
(334) 647-6320
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End Montgomery
3138 Mobile Hwy.
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 262-7701
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodmere
2525 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 239-0471
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pelham
2797 Pelham Parkway
Pelham, AL 35124
(205) 663-3220
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Prattville
1221 S Memorial Drive
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 380-4348
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vestavia Hill
1420 Montgomery Hwy.
Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
(205) 978-7587
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vestavia
1024 Montgomery Hwy.
Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
(205) 822-4932
GEORGIA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nesbit Ferry
2840 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
(678) 795-1443
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Downtown Athens
494 North Ave.
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 521-0292
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Athens
2900 Atlanta Hwy.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-8080
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clairmont Road
2885 Clairmont Road NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
(404) 315-0681
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Cleveland Avenue
2866 Forrest Hills Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 768-0781
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fulton Industrial Gateway and I-20
4225 Fulton Industrial
Atlanta, GA 30336
(678) 666-2471
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peters St.
300 Peters St. SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 681-0502
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Piedmont
2175 Piedmont Road NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
(404) 815-0262
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Buford Drive
3804 Buford Drive
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 932-0923
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mall of Georgia
3556 Buford Drive
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 271-0726
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Canton
2127 Marietta Hwy.
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 704-9028
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hickory Flat
6380 Hickory Flat Hwy.
Canton, GA 30115
(770) 479-2313
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northeast Expressway
2951 NE Expressway
Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 458-8353
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkston
885 Northern Ave.
Clarkston, GA 30021
(404) 294-7368
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkston at Sams Road
3605 Sams Road
Clarkston, GA 30021
(404) 296-1492
U-Haul Moving & Storage of College Park at Washington Road
4540 Washington Road
College Park, GA 30337
(404) 763-0000
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conyers
1150 Dogwood Drive SE
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 761-3888
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Avondale
3653 Memorial Drive
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 286-9752
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Covington Hwy.
4360 Covington Hwy.
Decatur, GA 30035
(404) 284-0918
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Douglasville
9416 Hwy. 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
(678) 838-0121
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Forest Park
4374 Thurman Road
Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 366-3620
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kennesaw
2085 Cobb Parkway
Kennesaw, GA 30152
(770) 792-8555
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pleasant Hill Road
1290 Pleasant Hill Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
(770) 381-9793
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Canton Road
2800 Canton Road #2000
Marietta, GA 30066
(678) 810-1141
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marietta
100 Dodd St.
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 424-9584
U-Haul Moving & Storage of McDonough
2055 Avalon Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
(678) 466-6513
U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Lake
1549 Mount Zion Road
Morrow, GA 30260
(678) 369-2753
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jimmy Carter Blvd.
5365 Jimmy Carter Blvd.
Norcross, GA 30093
(770) 447-5017
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crosstown
375 Hwy. 74 S.
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(678) 619-3056
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Cobb
2416 S Cobb Drive
Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 432-5249
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 124
2040 Scenic Hwy. N.
Snellville, GA 30078
(770) 736-4992
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Snellville
2161 Hewatt Road
Snellville, GA 30048
(770) 979-5237
U-Haul Mobility & Storage at Eagles Landing
471 Eagles Landing Parkway
Stockbridge, GA 30281
(678) 379-5018
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Stone Mountain
4940 Memorial Drive
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(404) 296-9737
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodstock
11300 Hwy. 92
Woodstock, GA 30188
(678) 494-1551
MISSISSIPPI
U-Haul Storage of Gulfport
1132 Pass Road
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 864-6672
U-Haul Storage of Pascagoula
2903 Shortcut Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 769-8170
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
About U-HAUL
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
