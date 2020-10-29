Equinox Gold to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) will announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 before market open. A live conference call and webcast will commence at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET), providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of Equinox Gold's executive team.

Conference call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340



Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until May 9, 2021.

