Cryoport to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

NASHVILLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in life sciences solutions, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after U.S. markets close.

In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Third Quarter 2020 in Review", providing a review of Cryoport's recent financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued at 4:05 pm ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The document is designed to be read by investors before the questions and answers conference call and can be accessed at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations.

Cryoport management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET on November 5, 2020. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address any queries investors have regarding the Company's reported results.

Conference Call Information

Date: November 5, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: +1 (866) 269-4260 (U.S.), +1 (720) 452-9102 (International) Confirmation code: Request the "Cryoport Call" Live webcast: 'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.com or at this link. Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

Questions and answers will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers, please follow this link. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available, to those interested, until November 12, 2020. To access the replay, dial +1 (844) 512-2921 (United States) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 4671157.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is redefining temperature controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets.

Our mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercializations. We support the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Cryoport's SEC reports including, but not limited to, Cryoport's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Cryoport's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

