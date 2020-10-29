  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cryoport to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:CYRX -0.72%

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Oct. 29, 2020

NASHVILLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in life sciences solutions, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after U.S. markets close.

Cryoport, Inc.

In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Third Quarter 2020 in Review", providing a review of Cryoport's recent financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued at 4:05 pm ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The document is designed to be read by investors before the questions and answers conference call and can be accessed at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations.

Cryoport management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET on November 5, 2020. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address any queries investors have regarding the Company's reported results.

Conference Call Information

Date:

November 5, 2020

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

+1 (866) 269-4260 (U.S.), +1 (720) 452-9102 (International)

Confirmation code:

Request the "Cryoport Call"

Live webcast:

'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.com or at this link. Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

Questions and answers will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers, please follow this link. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available, to those interested, until November 12, 2020. To access the replay, dial +1 (844) 512-2921 (United States) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 4671157.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is redefining temperature controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets.

Our mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercializations. We support the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Cryoport's SEC reports including, but not limited to, Cryoport's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Cryoport's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryoport-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-5-2020-301163278.html

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)