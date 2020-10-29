Truist CFO to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation Chief Financial Officer, Daryl N. Bible, will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 8 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

