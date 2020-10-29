  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sezzle Doubles Employee Base Amid Rapid Product Adoption

October 29, 2020 | About: ASX:SZL -1%

-'Buy Now, Pay Later' leader Sezzle is making significant investments to support its rapidly expanding growth initiatives spanning sales and marketing, product innovation, and technology.

-Recent hires bring extensive experience from well-known brands such as PayPal, eBay, Klarna and others.

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven payments solution Sezzle announced today widespread hiring across operations to meet marketplace demand. The company has increased employee headcount over 20% already in Q4, helping to double its employee base since the start of the 2020 year.

Sezzle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sezzle)

Chief Revenue Officer Veronica Katz is strategically expanding the Sales and Marketing teams in response to rapid consumer and merchant adoption. The most recent hire is veteran fintech marketing leader Penelope Holt as Vice President of Marketing. Holt brings over 30 years of marketing and brand experience, having worked with PayPal, eBay/BillMeLater, and BorrowersFirst.

Across the organization, Sezzle is bolstering its executive leadership, including Deputy General Counsel Craig Anderson, who joins Sezzle after five years as Legal Director for Klarna. Anderson will be reporting to Company General Counsel, Candice Ciresi.

"We recognize that we are extremely fortunate to be seeing such explosive growth in the current environment," noted Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim. "With the numbers we have been seeing, Sezzle's enterprise retail expansion efforts have been effective, and we're building out our team to increase momentum and execute strategic initiatives."

You can find over 70 current available positions for hire at Sezzle here.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for nearly 1.8 million Active Consumers across the U.S. and Canada by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 20,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visitsezzle.com.

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-doubles-employee-base-amid-rapid-product-adoption-301163357.html

SOURCE Sezzle


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)