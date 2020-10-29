Sezzle Doubles Employee Base Amid Rapid Product Adoption

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven payments solution Sezzle announced today widespread hiring across operations to meet marketplace demand. The company has increased employee headcount over 20% already in Q4, helping to double its employee base since the start of the 2020 year.

Chief Revenue Officer Veronica Katz is strategically expanding the Sales and Marketing teams in response to rapid consumer and merchant adoption. The most recent hire is veteran fintech marketing leader Penelope Holt as Vice President of Marketing. Holt brings over 30 years of marketing and brand experience, having worked with PayPal, eBay/BillMeLater, and BorrowersFirst.

Across the organization, Sezzle is bolstering its executive leadership, including Deputy General Counsel Craig Anderson, who joins Sezzle after five years as Legal Director for Klarna. Anderson will be reporting to Company General Counsel, Candice Ciresi.

"We recognize that we are extremely fortunate to be seeing such explosive growth in the current environment," noted Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim. "With the numbers we have been seeing, Sezzle's enterprise retail expansion efforts have been effective, and we're building out our team to increase momentum and execute strategic initiatives."

You can find over 70 current available positions for hire at Sezzle here .

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for nearly 1.8 million Active Consumers across the U.S. and Canada by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 20,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visit sezzle.com.

