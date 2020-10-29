Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 7, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean" or the "Company") (NYSE: RCL ) securities between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic would adversely impact its earnings by $0.90 per share.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.55, or 14%, to close at $77.00 per share on February 27, 2020.

On March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.30, or 14%, to close at $44.37 per share on March 11, 2020.

On March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean's largest competitor, Carnival Corporation, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, which prompted concerns that Royal Carribean's safety procedures were not as "aggressive" as claimed. At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $14.10, or 32%, to close at $30.27 per share on March 12, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, Stifel cut its one-year price target on Royal Caribbean from $161 to $40.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.33, or 19% to close at $22.33 per share on March 18, 2020.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Royal Caribbean's decrease in bookings outside China and its faulty policies and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships. Specifically, regarding global bookings, Royal Caribbean made statements that: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively inconsequential; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were robust with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that Royal Caribbean was undergoing material declines in bookings worldwide due to client concerns over COVID-19.

Furthermore, regarding safety protocols, the Company made statements that: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented thorough safety protocols; (2) such measures were expected to ultimately contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following grossly inadequate procedures that would enable the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

