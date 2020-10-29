Valet Living Thanks San Antonio Veterans and Military Members With A Year of Free Amenity Services

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, is providing free amenity services to nominated veterans and military members living in San Antonio Valet Living communities for one year through its Valet Giving Heroes program. As part of the program, San Antonio veterans and military members will receive free amenity services such as home cleans, pet visits, concierge services and more as part of Valet Living's commitment to serve military members and veterans nationwide.

The previous Valet Giving Heroes class included eight San Antonio veterans, and the program has been competitive for the upcoming group of recipients, with more nominations than ever before. The current group of San Antonio veterans is comprised of men and women of all ages who have served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps with decades of service between them all. Valet Living is currently accepting nominations for the next class of veterans and military members that will be announced in November, National Veterans and Military Families Month.

"I really feel appreciated for my military service with all that Valet Living does for veterans. It feels good to have a 'thank you,'" said Andrew Durbin, a retired sergeant in the program who works for the Army as a civilian now. "The associates are all phenomenal, and their support has allowed me to spend more time with my family. It's so special to be a part of this community."

A 2019 survey revealed that household chore fatigue grips more than half of U.S. Military members. Military members surveyed say chore relief would directly improve their happiness (58%), sleep (49%) and work performance (28%). These tasks prove to be an incredibly heavy burden on military members over the age of 45, with about a third of them spending more than six hours per week on chores. That equals at least 312 hours per year for one veteran or military member.

"It's an honor that we're in a position to give back to these veterans and service members that have given up so much for us," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "I'm incredibly pleased to continue this program and offer support to San Antonio veterans living in our communities."

Powered by technology and delivered by the best people in the multifamily business, Valet Living brings standard-setting resident amenity services to over 1.6 million apartment homes nationwide. San Antonio is a top market for Valet Living with several communities offering its full slate of amenity services.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

Contact: Nikita Bhappu, (813) 331-0680, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valet-living-thanks-san-antonio-veterans-and-military-members-with-a-year-of-free-amenity-services-301163206.html

SOURCE Valet Living