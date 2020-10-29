Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

PR Newswire
WINDSOR, Va., Oct. 29, 2020
WINDSOR, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) reports unaudited earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.41 per share, for the third quarter of 2020. These results are decreased from the $1.5 million, or $0.49 per share, earned during the third quarter of 2019. Net income through the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $3.6 million, or $1.17 per share, down 13.16% from the $4.2 million, or $1.35 per share, reported through the first nine months of 2019.
At September 30, 2020, select financial information and key highlights include:
- Return on average assets of 0.96%, compared to 1.21% for the same time period in 2019.
- Return on average equity of 7.90%, compared to 10.57% for the same time period in 2019.
- Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 9.54%, compared to 13.08% for the same time period in 2019.
- Net interest margin through the third quarter was 3.37%, significantly reduced from 3.85% for the same period in the prior year.
- Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.39% from 0.65% at September 30, 2019.
"Our financial performance in the midst of such uncertain times continues to give us confidence that we are making decisions that are positively effecting the Company's long term value. While year over year earnings are down, this is largely due to additional provision expense in the current year. Because there continues to be uncertainty surrounding the economic and credit environment as it relates to the lasting effects of COVID-19 we have continued to increase our allowance for loan loss calculation" said Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Net loans have increased $22.9 million, or 8.75%, as compared to December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by loans associated with the Company's participation in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). While we have also had productive loan growth in some of our newer markets, balances on operating lines of credit continue to trend downward as many small businesses are still experiencing healthy cash positions aided by the various government stimulus programs. The Company still had approximately $24.9 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2020. Deposit balances have increased by $51.1 million to $436.6 million as of September 30, 2020 from $385.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $25.5 million and make up approximately 32.46% of total deposits. Customer stimulus payments and PPP loan fundings both contributed to this increase in deposits.
The Company redeemed $6 million of capital notes bearing an interest rate of 3.25% as of August 14, 2020. Capital notes totaling $8.5 million were issued on the same day. Of the $8.5 million in newly issued capital notes, $2.7 million will mature in August 2025 and bear an interest rate of 3.00% and $5.8 million will mature in August 2027 and bear an interest rate of 3.25%. This transaction will lengthen the term of the capital notes and lock in funding costs during this low interest rate environment.
Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.
Results of Operations
Net interest income decreased 3.00% when comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin through the third quarter decreased to 3.37%, including PPP and 3.47% excluding PPP, when compared to the third quarter of 2019 of 3.85%. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of significantly lower market interest rates since the first quarter of 2020 and the rate associated with loans originated through the PPP.
Non-interest income through the third quarter of 2020 was approximately $6.5 million and was increased by 5.34% over the same period in the prior year due primarily to increased insurance revenues from Manry Rawls Insurance and our investment in mortgage lending through our ownership interest in Tidewater Home Funding.
Non-interest expense decreased by 1.71% through the third quarter 2020 compared to same period in 2019. This decrease was partially due to deferred salary costs related to participation in the PPP and reduced marketing expenses after celebrating our 100th anniversary in the prior year.
Provision for loan losses of $270 thousand were added during the third quarter, bringing year to date provisions to $921 thousand for 2020 compared to $0 for the same period in 2019. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. The economic factor of our allowance for loan loss calculation continues to drive the additional provision expense. Our allowance for loan losses was 2.20% of gross loans as of September 30, 2020, including loans originated through the PPP, and 2.41% of gross loans excluding loans originated through the PPP (1).
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned remained relatively consistent decreasing from $1.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $962 thousand at September 30, 2020. There was one addition to nonaccrual loans during the quarter.
Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of September 30, 2020, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $289 thousand, or 0.10% of total gross loans. This compared to $927 thousand or 0.35% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2019.
Of the $37.6 million in loans that were on a payment deferral plan as of the end of the first quarter of 2020, all have returned to normal payment schedules.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.
Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, VA, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.
The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Assets
(Unaudited)
Total cash & cash equivalents
$ 46,249
$ 30,010
Available-for-sale securities
169,368
145,300
Non-marketable equity securities
3,439
5,265
Loans held for investment
290,312
266,741
Allowance for loan losses
(6,396)
(5,677)
Loans held for investment, net
283,916
261,064
Premises and equipment, net
6,360
5,796
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
10,313
10,609
Other real estate owned
672
672
Bank-owned life insurance
11,382
11,157
Other assets
7,238
6,698
Total assets
$ 538,937
$476,571
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$ 141,706
$ 116,235
Interest-bearing deposits
294,849
269,282
Total deposits
436,555
385,517
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
15,000
15,000
Capital notes
8,500
6,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
6,982
5,142
Total other liabilities
7,733
6,626
Total liabilities
474,770
418,285
Common stock
388
386
Capital surplus
3,295
3,000
Retained earnings
52,690
50,176
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,509
2,622
Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity
61,882
56,184
Noncontrolling interest
2,285
2,102
Total stockholders' equity
64,167
58,286
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 538,937
$476,571
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Interest income
(Unaudited)
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$ 10,189,539
$ 10,928,810
Interest on available-for-sale securities
2,890,404
3,235,360
Interest on federal funds sold
84,285
33,869
Other interest income
91,540
98,856
Total interest and dividend income
13,255,768
14,296,895
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
1,419,788
1,901,112
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
118,425
300,065
Interest on capital notes
154,589
146,250
Interest on repurchase agreements
26,858
20,783
Interest on federal funds purchased
271
36,549
Total interest expense
1,719,931
2,404,759
Net interest income
11,535,837
11,892,136
Provision for loan losses
921,028
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
10,614,809
11,892,136
Noninterest income
Service charges and other fee income
340,681
433,935
Income from automated teller machines and interchange
420,220
429,313
Insurance commissions
4,475,134
4,566,200
Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities
351,912
329,365
Income on bank owned life insurance
225,569
231,035
Other income
709,743
202,623
Total noninterest income
6,523,259
6,192,471
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,555,055
7,680,678
Occupancy and equipment
1,474,768
1,540,708
Bank franchise and other taxes
483,970
252,474
Advertising and marketing
315,119
444,210
Data processing
1,164,262
1,196,737
Other noninterest expense
1,734,987
1,835,384
Total non-interest expense
12,728,161
12,950,191
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
4,409,907
5,134,416
Income tax expense
489,199
641,876
Net income
3,920,708
4,492,540
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
295,204
317,551
Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
$3,625,504
$4,174,989
