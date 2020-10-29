Premier Financial Corp (PFC) EVP & CFO Paul D Nungester Jr Bought $273,150 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Premier Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul D Nungester Jr (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of PFC on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $18.21 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $273,150.

First Defiance Financial Corp operates a unitary thrift holding company that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. Premier Financial Corp has a market cap of $675.100 million; its shares were traded at around $18.10 with a P/E ratio of 13.01 and P/S ratio of 2.23. The dividend yield of Premier Financial Corp stocks is 4.84%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Premier Financial Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Paul D Nungester Jr bought 15,000 shares of PFC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $18.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

EVP & CFO Paul D Nungester Jr bought 12,000 shares of PFC stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $18.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 1,000 shares of PFC stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $18.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PFC, click here