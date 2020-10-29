  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Premier Financial Corp (PFC) EVP & CFO Paul D Nungester Jr Bought $273,150 of Shares

October 29, 2020 | About: PFC +2.32%

EVP & CFO of Premier Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul D Nungester Jr (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of PFC on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $18.21 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $273,150.

First Defiance Financial Corp operates a unitary thrift holding company that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. Premier Financial Corp has a market cap of $675.100 million; its shares were traded at around $18.10 with a P/E ratio of 13.01 and P/S ratio of 2.23. The dividend yield of Premier Financial Corp stocks is 4.84%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Premier Financial Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Paul D Nungester Jr bought 15,000 shares of PFC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $18.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.
  • EVP & CFO Paul D Nungester Jr bought 12,000 shares of PFC stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $18.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 1,000 shares of PFC stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $18.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PFC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)