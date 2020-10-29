  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Landstar System Inc (LSTR) VP, CFO and Asst Secretary L Kevin Stout Sold $1.3 million of Shares

October 29, 2020 | About: LSTR -0.39%

VP, CFO and Asst Secretary of Landstar System Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) L Kevin Stout (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of LSTR on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $129.92 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Landstar System Inc is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes. Landstar System Inc has a market cap of $4.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.22 with a P/E ratio of 27.52 and P/S ratio of 1.28. The dividend yield of Landstar System Inc stocks is 0.62%. Landstar System Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Landstar System Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO James B Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of LSTR stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $130.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP, CFO and Asst Secretary L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of LSTR stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $129.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP General Counsel & Secy Michael K Kneller sold 13,100 shares of LSTR stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $130.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LSTR, click here

.

