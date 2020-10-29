Masimo Corp (MASI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani Sold $11.9 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joe E Kiani (insider trades) sold 47,508 shares of MASI on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $250.47 a share. The total sale was $11.9 million.

Masimo Corp is a medical technology company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies. Its product includes noninvasive blood constituent and brain and breath monitoring. Masimo Corp has a market cap of $12.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $225.68 with a P/E ratio of 58.63 and P/S ratio of 11.71. Masimo Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Masimo Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Masimo Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 47,508 shares of MASI stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $250.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.9% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 52,492 shares of MASI stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $250.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Micah W Young sold 10,000 shares of MASI stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $239. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Craig B Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of MASI stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $250. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.73% since.

Director Craig B Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of MASI stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $240.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.01% since.

EVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of MASI stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $254. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.15% since.

EVP, CIO Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of MASI stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $250. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.73% since.

COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of MASI stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $251. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.09% since.

