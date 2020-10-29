Fedex Corp (FDX) EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY Mark R Allen Sold $3.4 million of Shares

EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY of Fedex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark R Allen (insider trades) sold 13,065 shares of FDX on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $261.04 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

FedEx Corp is the world's largest express courier delivery firm. The company provides courier services through various divisions which include express, ground, office, freight, cross border, trade networks and supply chain. FedEx Corp has a market cap of $70.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $267.02 with a P/E ratio of 39.46 and P/S ratio of 0.98. The dividend yield of FedEx Corp stocks is 0.97%. FedEx Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated FedEx Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with FedEx Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO/FedEx Ground Henry J Maier sold 7,322 shares of FDX stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $283.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.72% since.

President and CEO/FedEx Ground Henry J Maier sold 7,333 shares of FDX stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $270.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.

President/CEO FedEx Express Donald F Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FDX stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $260.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER John L Merino sold 5,000 shares of FDX stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $289.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.71% since.

EVP - Chief Sales Officer Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FDX stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $290. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.92% since.

Director Paul S Walsh sold 4,970 shares of FDX stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $263.08. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.

