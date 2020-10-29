Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Vanguard Total International Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Legg Mason Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, ISHARES TRUST

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Greenwich Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Vanguard Total International Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Legg Mason Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNLA, VCSH, VNQI, QDEL, CAT, LMT, VIG, XLB,

VNLA, VCSH, VNQI, QDEL, CAT, LMT, VIG, XLB, Added Positions: IBKR, VXUS, VOO, VCIT, VO, JPST, VEU, BNDX, VWO, VB, BSCM, VNQ, CSCO, INTC, GLD, XLE, WFCPL.PFD, GOOGL, CUL1, AFB, FLRN, NEE, IVV, JNJ, KALA, MUR, KIM, M, XBI, BAC, COKE, LLY, GE, V, STT, SF, HD, EYPT, GILD,

IBKR, VXUS, VOO, VCIT, VO, JPST, VEU, BNDX, VWO, VB, BSCM, VNQ, CSCO, INTC, GLD, XLE, WFCPL.PFD, GOOGL, CUL1, AFB, FLRN, NEE, IVV, JNJ, KALA, MUR, KIM, M, XBI, BAC, COKE, LLY, GE, V, STT, SF, HD, EYPT, GILD, Reduced Positions: USMV, IJR, SUSA, DSI, ICLN, AAPL, QABA, FAST, BBBY, CTAS, ENSG, ADNT, F, PG, PWR, QCOM, SJM, SPSB, VZ, XLF, XLV, EBAY, AMZN, DIS, DIA, NUV, MKSI, XOM, EFA, AGR, XLI, BABA, VYM, VTA, VRSK, VGK, BGB, UNP, BRK.B, MA, NVG, CORR, PFF, GPRO, GOOG, FB, EEM, EVF,

USMV, IJR, SUSA, DSI, ICLN, AAPL, QABA, FAST, BBBY, CTAS, ENSG, ADNT, F, PG, PWR, QCOM, SJM, SPSB, VZ, XLF, XLV, EBAY, AMZN, DIS, DIA, NUV, MKSI, XOM, EFA, AGR, XLI, BABA, VYM, VTA, VRSK, VGK, BGB, UNP, BRK.B, MA, NVG, CORR, PFF, GPRO, GOOG, FB, EEM, EVF, Sold Out: LM, IAC, KMB, LB, FIT, MFA, TRUE,

For the details of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 202,201 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 1,593,730 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 632,756 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 44,187 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 333,090 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,215 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,925 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $268.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,524 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $154.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,594 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $126.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,656 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 59.27%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $303.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,932 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.20%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,533 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 82.72%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $178.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,507 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $49.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,896 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 99.99%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,927 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.21 and $6.96, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MFA Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $2.32 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.69.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 14,219 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.12%. The sale prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88. The stock is now traded at around $125.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 6,074 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.78%. The sale prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $145.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 5,588 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 31.65%. The sale prices were between $30.54 and $37.33, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $36.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 9,569 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cintas Corp by 31.17%. The sale prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $319.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 733 shares as of .

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $20.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 19,451 shares as of .