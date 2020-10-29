Parsons Capital Management Inc Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Cummins Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells Medtronic PLC, Boeing Co, JD.com Inc

Investment company Parsons Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Cummins Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, ASML Holding NV, sells Medtronic PLC, Boeing Co, JD.com Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsons Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Parsons Capital Management Inc owns 345 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PSLV, SCHO, ASML, AMD, TT, WTM, RIO, XLB, MMC, LSI, MKL, VRSK, CTAS, LOB, IR, ASHR, MGK, AXP, VCR, PLD, AG, WISA, Added Positions: CMI, DIS, GDX, TIP, KMB, MINT, GIS, GLD, XLI, ROP, SPGI, AEM, VWO, VIG, UL, SPY, AXU, EPD, VCSH, CAT, AVGO, PYPL, V, BABA, MDY, CARR, IGIB, FB, FLRN, VRTX, VZ, NEP, PFE, SPHD, AKAM, QCOM, VYM, AMGN, PNC, LMT, BAC, VBR, VCIT, VEA, VGT, BDX, CVS, CB, GDXJ, VHT, GSLC, JPST, USMV, SRLN, XLY, PHB, QDF, SCHM, MS, ATVI, ADBE, ALGN, ADI, CERN, KO, COST, CCI, D, GE, GILD, GS, ITW, EPS, LIN, ROK, SCCO, SGU, RTX, WMT, NXPI, CLPT, IQV, SAIC, WORK, BND, EMB,

AAPL, INTC, BA, MKC, CSCO, ADP, JD, QQQ, T, PG, VEU, NVS, BAM, BAX, XLNX, IGV, PGR, RDS.A, IEFA, TRV, TRP, UHS, WFC, WAL, SPSB, OTIS, MA, AWK, ZM, FTNT, DOCU, FTV, PSX, GOOG, IJH, IVV, MTUM, COP, C, WELL, CVX, CSL, INTU, IJR, SUSA, LOW, MCD, NKE, ORCL, SBPH, SCHX, DOW, XLE, KBWB, IXUS, DGRO, DIA, DSI, DVY, IUSG, EEMV, VAW, EFA, FLOT, GSY, VV, PCYG, APD, AEP, TFC, BK, CNI, COF, CI, ED, DUK, ECL, ENB, FISV, F, ISRG, ES, ALLE, SLB, SO, SWK, UNP, WM, WY, WEC, XEL, YUM, EBAY, PM, TSLA, DNKN, XYL, Sold Out: MDT, IBB, YUMC, CME, KHC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,041,153 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96% 3M Co (MMM) - 389,201 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,837 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,803 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,564 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $8.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 432,166 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,725 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $370.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,702 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,021 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $757 and $955.48, with an estimated average price of $865.44. The stock is now traded at around $917.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 79.48%. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,499 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 230.16%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 58,175 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 356.49%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,992 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 148.63%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $132.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,243 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,929 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,157 shares as of .

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.