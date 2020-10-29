  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fundamentun, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Valero Energy Corp, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR

October 29, 2020 | About: MINT -0.02% JPST -0.02% COP +1.29% RTX +1.53% PSX +3.98% MMM -0.03% DUK +1.38% VNLA +0% USB +2.06% CAT +2.32% IQV -0.68% PM +0.86%

Investment company Fundamentun, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Duke Energy Corp, JANUS DETROIT STR, U.S. Bancorp, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Valero Energy Corp, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Wells Fargo, UBS AG LONDON during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundamentun, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fundamentun, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fundamentun, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundamentun%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fundamentun, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,695 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 236,694 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,833 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 197,823 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  5. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 57,380 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,695 shares as of .

New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,923 shares as of .

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,360 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $154.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,748 shares as of .

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $154.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of .

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 95,474 shares as of .

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 254.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 50,398 shares as of .

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 84.60%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $29.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,452 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 146.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,538 shares as of .

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 100.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,081 shares as of .

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $158.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: UBS AG LONDON (FBGX)

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in UBS AG LONDON. The sale prices were between $367.81 and $514.07, with an estimated average price of $427.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fundamentun, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fundamentun, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fundamentun, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fundamentun, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fundamentun, LLC keeps buying

