Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells SPDR DOW JONES IND, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH

Investment company Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells SPDR DOW JONES IND, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD ADMIRAL F during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 103,070 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,696 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 100,489 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 121,449 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,037 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $161.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,635 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,456 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $137.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 587.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 47,026 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 68,048 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 120.94%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $178.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,353 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,098 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,162 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $189.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,310 shares as of .

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $31.4.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $37.76 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $39.41.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.