Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, PPL Corp, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, PPL Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 274 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, GOVT, ESGU, VLO, VPU, SRVR, VAW, PSB, TSLA, FXE, PYPL, TECL, KOMP, INDA, VBR, SQ, SIL, VXUS, XBI, TDOC, VTEB, LCA, VGIT, OKTA, VGLT, OSTK, SCHX, IPOC, STZ, SAVE, STOR, NVDA, FCX, CSX, IUSG, AVGO, FXB, UNP, TWLO, SPXL, NFLX, ASHR, FVD, VDC, PSA, ANET, FXI, MAC,

FIXD, AGG, VIG, COP, GLD, SCHO, SCHG, IBB, IEI, SCHF, LQD, QQQ, PSX, XLP, LMBS, XLE, IGSB, SPIB, AAPL, VCIT, MSFT, VGT, VNQ, SLV, VOO, SHYG, VOE, EWU, VWOB, VYM, GDX, MUB, EFG, HYG, VLUE, MINT, SIZE, SUB, VGK, VONE, MCD, WMT, MA, PHYS, IHI, VBK, VEA, VOOV, NLY, COST, V, PSLV, DLN, FMB, FTEC, JPST, VOT, XLG, XLK, T, AMZN, AJG, BRK.B, KO, INTC, JPM, BIL, IYG, USMV, VTV, AEP, CSCO, NEE, GPC, HON, IGIB, FBND, HYLS, IEF, SCHE, SHV, VWO, ABT, CVX, GE, IP, JNJ, MDLZ, MRK, PEP, PRU, O, CRM, TROW, DIS, BABA, ROKU, CWI, FNDF, IJR, IXN, QUAL, SCHZ, SLYV, SPTL, SPTM, TIP, VUG, ADP, BLK, DUK, MS, SHW, DNP, ETG, BDJ, MPC, BND, SCHK, XLV, Reduced Positions: QCOM, XOM, FSLY, IWM, SLYG, NOW, SCHV, IJH, FTCS, SCHM, SPY, EMLP, RTX, UPS, MDLA, BIIB, SRE, AMGN, FDN, QTEC, MMM, NOC, VZ, GOOGL, TMO, TGT, GOOG, TOTL, CI, SPDW, SPAB, PG, MO, SDY, SPEM, IEMG, SPIP, SCHH, XLF, ITOT, SCHA, FB, BMY, CMCSA, GIS, GILD, HD, KMB, LMT, LOW, ES, PNC, WFC, MDT, D, XLY, AMAT, BA, SPYG, ZM, SPSM, CAT, BSV, DE, EMR, UNH, ORCL, RSX, NKE, MGC,

For the details of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,103 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 108,764 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.48% ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 283,755 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 206,429 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 168,840 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1032.17%

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 102,419 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 99,864 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 31,623 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,188 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PACER FDS TR. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,023 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1032.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 168,840 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 727.45%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 37,343 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 108.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $126.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 37,794 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 1494.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $29.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 76,608 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,708 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 115,507 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.55 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.