REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JQUA, ESGU, SUSB, MCD, DE, IWP, FCX,

JQUA, ESGU, SUSB, MCD, DE, IWP, FCX, Added Positions: VTI, JPST, VEA, VWO, ARKK, BND, AMZN, AAPL, WMT, SCHO, JNJ, GE, RTX, VZ, DIS, V,

VTI, JPST, VEA, VWO, ARKK, BND, AMZN, AAPL, WMT, SCHO, JNJ, GE, RTX, VZ, DIS, V, Reduced Positions: VNQ, XT, VO, RSP, BSV, MSFT, SPY, VUG, SCHB, PG, SCHF, VTV, VB, QQQ, AMT, VYM, INTC, SCHE, MDY, IVV, BIV, SCHZ, IWF, CSCO, SPAB, AXP, TSLA, FAX,

VNQ, XT, VO, RSP, BSV, MSFT, SPY, VUG, SCHB, PG, SCHF, VTV, VB, QQQ, AMT, VYM, INTC, SCHE, MDY, IVV, BIV, SCHZ, IWF, CSCO, SPAB, AXP, TSLA, FAX, Sold Out: IWD, SPLV, XOM, JHI, HIO,

JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 1,294,793 shares, 27.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 151,073 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.64% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 232,862 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.68% ARK ETF TR (ARKK) - 174,069 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 323,130 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.25%

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 319,735 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,124 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,951 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,185 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 56.64%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $168.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 151,073 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 323,130 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 41.17%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 125,677 shares as of .

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Investors Trust. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $16.04.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $4.63 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $4.91.