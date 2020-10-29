Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. As of 2020Q3, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. owns 921 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 363,671 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,046,864 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 378,859 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,192 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 799,965 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 291,561 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 604,164 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 164,684 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,240 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,543 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $318.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,327 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 207.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.09 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 259,201 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 151,027 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST by 1640.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 405,504 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 204,391 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 120,193 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 181,991 shares as of .

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $63.55.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.68.